Mary Jo Keyes, 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side July 11, 2020, in Fresno from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She was born Mary Jo Barnard in Fresno to Robert and Mary Josephine (Henderson) Barnard. She was the oldest of three children. After graduating from Fresno High School, she attended Whittier College where she met Dwayne Keyes and they began a love story that lasted 65 years. They married in 1955 when Dwayne was in the army. They lived in Monterey, San Francisco then Sacramento where Dwayne was the U.S. Attorney. They later moved to Fresno where Dwayne was a Superior Court Judge. They had two children, Deborah Dwynn and Robert Keyes. Mary Jo enjoyed gardening, entertaining and cooking for friends and traveling with her husband. She made a beautiful and loving home for her family and friends where everyone was always welcome. She had many close relationships that lasted her entire life. She loved animals and had many beloved pets throughout her life. In her later years, Mary Jo had a little dog, Sugar, who was always in her lap and brought her much comfort as the effects of Alzheimer's progressed. Mary Jo's faith was important to her and she attended First Congressional Church, where her grandfather had been a pastor. During the later stages of her illness, her sister Brenda would sign her favorite hymns to her which she really enjoyed. She will never be forgotten. "Mary Jo was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen. We had a wonderful life together" said her husband. "Mom loved everyone! She always wanted to be with her friends and family. I always told her she was the best mom in the Universe" says her daughter Dwynn. Her son says she took fabulous care of everyone. "She is dancing and singing from now on!" Mary Jo's brother remembers how they loved rafting down the American River in Sacramento and how much fun they always had. Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Dwayne; daughter Deborah Dwynn Keyes; son Robert Keyes and his wife Cathy; three grandchildren, Bayleen, Raven and Candace; nine great-grandchildren; her sister Brenda Fennacy; and brother Bob Barnard. Services are postponed at this time due to covid-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store