Mary Kachadoorian passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on January 29, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. to parents Mateos Melkonian and Naomi (Ohanian) Melkonian. Mary graduated from Roosevelt High School and California State University Fresno. Mary retired from Fresno County as The Senior Deputy Public Guardian after a 36 year career with Fresno County. She had many friends who loved her and will miss her funny remarks and quick wit. Mary loved to collect camels, anything Fresno and paintings of barns. She had a lot of interests in unusual things which she collected from all over the world and are displayed in her home. Mary was a fun loving and a generous person who liked entertaining, traveling and hosting dinners and parties in her home. She loved playing games of Mahjong, Bunco and card games with her friends. She was a social butterfly who loved being out and about attending many events. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Mateos and Naomi "Mimi" Melkonian and her brother Melkon Melkonian. Mary is survived by her two sons Nick Kachadoorian, wife Robin and grandson Nicholas; and son Michael Kachadoorian and grandson Matthew. She is also survived by her sisters Veronica Melkonian of Chino, CA and Margaret Hokokian and her husband Paul. She is survived by her nephew China Melkonian and grand nephew Leland Melkonian, of Occidental, CA; and nephew Alexander Hokokian of San Francisco, Ca. A graveside service will be held at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 250 N. Hughes, Fresno, CA 93706, on August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Luncheon immediately following at St Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St. Fresno, CA. 93726 Remembrances may be made to St. Paul Armenian Church Yost and Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Yost & Webb Funeral Home, 1002 T Street, Fresno, California (559)237-4147

