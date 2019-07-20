Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine Sarah Niksarian. View Sign Service Information First Armenian Presbyterian 430 S 1st St Fresno, CA 93702 Service 10:30 AM First Armenian Presbyterian church 430 South First Street Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Katherine went to be with her loving Lord Jesus on July 10, 2019, at the age of 76. She was born September 19, 1942, in Fresno, California, to Sark and Gladys Kalashian. After graduating from Fresno High School with the class of 1960, she attended Fresno City College, Her husband Ray preceded her in death in January 2019. Mary Katherine was also preceded in death by her parents, and brother S. Baxter Kalashian, Jr. Mary Katherine is survived by her siblings, Richard Kalashian and Verjene Kalashian; sisters-in-law Sylvia Kalashian and Jane Carruth; niece and nephews, Kristian (Edward) Minasian, Karson (Jennifer) Kalashian, and Ryan (Courtney) Kalashian; great-nieces Maggie and Katie Kalashian and great-nephew Calder Kalashian; aunts Dulcie Wright and Anne Herogian; and cherished cousins and dear friends. Her family wishes to thank the staff and many residents of The Vineyards California Armenian Home for the kindness and friendship they extended, allowing Mary Katherine to feel at home in her new home. Celebration of Life services will be held at the First Armenian Presbyterian church in Fresno (430 South First Street) 10:30 am, July 27, 2019. Burial will follow at Belmont Memorial Park, ending with a luncheon at First Armenian Presbyterian Church. Remembrances may be made to Mount Hermon Christian Conference Center, PO Box 413, Mount Hermon, CA 95041 or Luis Palau Association, PO Box 50, Portland, OR 97207. Mary Katherine went to be with her loving Lord Jesus on July 10, 2019, at the age of 76. She was born September 19, 1942, in Fresno, California, to Sark and Gladys Kalashian. After graduating from Fresno High School with the class of 1960, she attended Fresno City College, UCLA , and California State University, Fresno, earning a degree in Russian language and a teaching credential. Mary Katherine's professional career took varied and interesting turns. Skilled in English-to-Russian written language translation (she was Teaching Assistant for two of her Russian language professors), she changed course by answering the call to serve as Executive Assistant to Bill Gwinn, the Director of Mount Hermon Christian Conference Center from 1968 to 1979. She experienced many rich years at Mount Hermon, beginning as an 8-year-old attending summer camps with her family. As a teen and young adult, she served on summer staff, and she eventually served in full-time administrative capacities. In 1979, she responded to Bob Stover, owner/CEO of San Francisco-based Western Temporary Services, to set up their company's first internationally based office on Piccadilly Circus in London. Successfully completing that goal, as well as making lifelong friendships and loving all things British, she felt called to respond to a request to return to Mount Hermon to establish a full-time HR position serving as HR Director from 1981 to 1988. Mary Katherine's talents and outgoing personality blessed her with these professional opportunities. But in 1988, she began transitioning to her childhood dream of teaching. This began by working for her sister as an assistant for Monterey County Office of Education. Next, in Fresno, she worked for her brother while helping care for their mother and completing her teaching credential from California State University, Fresno. Mary Katherine began teaching first grade at Roeding Elementary (Fresno Unified) at 60 years of age! She was described by colleagues as an amazing teacher who created a loving classroom environment and imparted a love of reading to her students. During these teaching years, she met Ray Niksarian at the First Armenian Presbyterian church. They married in November 2007. They cherished their eleven years of marriage, traveling and moving to Oakhurst for several years when Mary Katherine retired. Mary Katherine was known as a great lady--a vital, intelligent, sparkling woman, full of love, quick-witted, and kind. And she will be greatly missed! Mary Katherine's life verse, "For I know the plans I have for you...plans to give you hope and a future" (Jeremiah 29:11), comforted her throughout her adult life. We will miss your shining presence. But God must have great plans for you in calling you home to Heaven, Mary Katherine Sarah! Published in the Fresno Bee from July 20 to July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

