Mary Shizuno Kubo, 90, of Clovis, CA, passed away October 29, with her family by her side. Mary was born to the late Masazo Osato and Nui Hirokawa, September 13, 1929, in Reedley CA. She graduated from Reedley High School in 1947. She then attended Henmi Sewing School in Fresno and obtained a certificate. She married the late Harry T. Kubo in 1978 where they lived together in Parlier, CA for 28 years. Prior she was married to the late Harry Haruo Fukushima and lived in Dinuba from 1955 to 1969. Mary is survived by three children; Pamela A. Young, Carol L. Young, and Jeffrey D. Fukushima, and 2 step children: Larry Kubo and Leslie Kubo. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren and 1 step great-grandchild. Mary was a devoted wife and dedicated loving mother and grandmother. She always was there when you needed her most, always put her family's needs before hers and always had a smile to share at the end of her day. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11am at the Buddhist Church in Dinuba CA. The burial will take place immediately after the service at the Smith Mountain Cemetery. A viewing service will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 5pm to 8pm at the Dopkins Funeral Chapel at 189 South J St, Dinuba CA.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 3, 2019