Mary Lynn Raco Munoz, age 70, lost her courageous battle with cancer on February 11, 2020. Mary Lynn was born in Fresno, on March 5, 1949, the second of three children. She was raised on a farm near Fowler and graduated from Fowler High School in 1967. She followed her heart to marry her High School sweetheart, Don Munoz. Mary Lynn and Don's paths had crossed throughout their young lives and they decided to join hands and live their life together on the family ranch. Mary Lynn worked for Wells Fargo Bank in the early 70's and later as a route teleconsulting supervisor for the Disabled American Veterans. But Mary Lynn's family was always her greatest love and the focus of her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

It was Mary Lynn's sparkling blue eyes, sweet smile, and warm heart that was recognized throughout any crowd. Always putting everyone first and saying "it's ok, don't worry about a thing...tomorrow is another day". She loved to listen to western music and enjoyed dancing when her health allowed. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed hosting gatherings for loved ones. For her entire life, Mary Lynn nourished people around her with love, faith, and music. She will be remembered as a bright, shining light, and an angel who will be saying "I forgive" and singing the "Old Rugged Cross".

Left to honor Mary Lynn and remember her love are Mary Lynn's husband, Don Munoz; her two children Don Munoz (Chrystle) and Toni Bohanan (Matt); grandchildren Macie Munoz, Chase Bohanan, and Donald Munoz; brother, Cliff Jarrard (Dorothy) and sister, Sandy Raco along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.

Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Mildred Raco.

Mary Lynn passed away in Hinds Hospice, a caring and peaceful facility that provides emotional and spiritual support for the patient and families. The Munoz and Raco family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Community Clovis Medical Center, Dr. Christopher Perkins, M.D, Oncology Specialist, Dr. William Silveira, Radiologist Oncologist, Dr. Patrick Joseph Macmillan, Hospice Palliative Care Specialist, and the staff at Hinds Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care. We are also grateful to our dear friends, Jaime Salazar who supported Mary Lynn for so many years of her life and Jay Alvarez for his assistance in her final days.

Visitation will be held at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

A Church Service will be held at The Presbyterian Church of Fowler, 408 E. Merced St., Fowler, CA 93625 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Mac Shaw officiating, a dear friend of Mary Lynn's.

A luncheon will follow immediately after the Church Service.

A Graveside Service will be open to anyone who would like to attend and will be held at Fowler District Cemetery on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Community Cancer Institute, 1530 E. Shaw Ave. Suite 106, Fresno, CA 93710 or the . Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531