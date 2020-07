Mary McCarroll, age 107 of Clovis, passed away of natural causes Friday, June 19, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her parents William and Tiney; sister, Billie. Survived by her great niece's Dallas and Lori; great nephew, John; great great nephews, Brayden and Justin; niece, Debbie and nephew Alan. Viewing will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10 to 11:00 a.m.

