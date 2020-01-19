Born: Racine, WI Died: Fresno, CA 84 years old Loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Mike Migirian, daughters Isabelle (Scott) Bishop and Jeanette Migirian, her grandchildren Elisabeth Schoenau, Jodi Bishop, Kristen (Daniel) Migirian-Tellez, and Eric (Angelica) Bishop. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Bartucci and brother Sam (Kathy) Gizerian. There will be a viewing at Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel at 1002 T Street, Fresno from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The funeral will be held at 10 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Saint Paul Armenian Church at 3767 North First Street, Fresno. After the service, there will be a procession to the cemetery. The graveside services will be followed by a lunch reception at the church.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020