Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Musser. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul Newman Center hall Send Flowers Obituary

Mary was born in Chicago, Il on August 26, 1933 to Emma and Edmund DeClercq and passed away September 17, 2019 at the age of 86. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Andrea Pena and son-in-law Daniel Pena; brother Jerome DeClercq; three grandchildren Alyssa, Maxwell, and Emilio Pena and his wife Sonja; and several cousins. Mary grew up in Chicago, Il and graduated from Providence High School in 1951. She enjoyed the city life immensely. She moved to California in the early 60's to start a family. She married Joseph Musser in 1962 and had one child. Fremont was a steadfast home for over 30 years while working as a government contractor. She spent her free time volunteering with her church, the city of Fremont, meals on wheels and Vanguard drum and bugle corps. After her retirement she moved to Fresno to stay close to her grandchildren. Mary had a knack of talking your ear off. She also had a love for animals that superseded everything. She was always involved with activities that kept her busy like volunteering at St. Paul Newman Center and Kaiser hospital, and helping with the stray animals at Fresno State. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11am in the St. Paul Newman Center hall. Mary would encourage you to donate your time or supplies to your local animal shelter, or donate to a foundation of your choice for pulmonary research. Mary was born in Chicago, Il on August 26, 1933 to Emma and Edmund DeClercq and passed away September 17, 2019 at the age of 86. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Andrea Pena and son-in-law Daniel Pena; brother Jerome DeClercq; three grandchildren Alyssa, Maxwell, and Emilio Pena and his wife Sonja; and several cousins. Mary grew up in Chicago, Il and graduated from Providence High School in 1951. She enjoyed the city life immensely. She moved to California in the early 60's to start a family. She married Joseph Musser in 1962 and had one child. Fremont was a steadfast home for over 30 years while working as a government contractor. She spent her free time volunteering with her church, the city of Fremont, meals on wheels and Vanguard drum and bugle corps. After her retirement she moved to Fresno to stay close to her grandchildren. Mary had a knack of talking your ear off. She also had a love for animals that superseded everything. She was always involved with activities that kept her busy like volunteering at St. Paul Newman Center and Kaiser hospital, and helping with the stray animals at Fresno State. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11am in the St. Paul Newman Center hall. Mary would encourage you to donate your time or supplies to your local animal shelter, or donate to a foundation of your choice for pulmonary research. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close