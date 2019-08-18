Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Nobuko Teraoka. View Sign Service Information Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home - FD 636 - Fowler 302 East Merced Street Fowler , CA 93625 (559)-834-2531 Funeral service 4:00 PM Buddhist Church of Fowler 210 S 9th St Fowler , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Nobuko Teraoka, 96, peacefully passed with loved ones by her side at her home in Fowler, California on August 12th, 2019. Mary was born on September 24th, 1922, thirty miles outside of Portland, in Troutdale, Oregon. She was the second daughter of five children born to Ayao and Yoshino Kawahara. Raised in Portland, Mary and her family were interned at Minidoka, Idaho during WWII. She then relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, where she met her husband George Teraoka. They married on August 4, 1945. Five years later, Mary and George along with their two sons, Tom and Steven, moved back to help on the family farm in Fowler. They were also blessed with another son, Robert, and two daughters, Janet and Kathy. Over the last 70 years, Mary and George had a fulfilling life together on the family farm and provided a welcoming home to family and friends. Mary found great satisfaction, and brought natural grace and joy, in ballroom dancing with her husband. They joined groups to dance on a Caribbean Cruise and Mexican Cruises. She also loved traveling with friends to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Reno and Japan. Mary was a dedicated member of the Buddhist Church of Fowler, serving two terms as president of Fowler's Buddhist Women's Association. She and her husband along with Harry and Miyo Honda co-founded Fowler's Ballroom Dance Group. Mary and George just celebrated 74 years of marriage on August 4th, 2019. They raised a family with all of their children enjoying successful careers and accomplished lives. Their children's collective achievements and successes are a monument of Mary's devotion as a mother. She is survived by her husband, George, and five children: Tom (Jenny), Steven (Marsha), Robert (Jennifer), Janet Umezu (Kodo), and Kathy Lee (Doren); ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Donohue (Edward) and her sister-in-law Kim Kawahara (Frank). She is preceded in death by her siblings Hattie Colton (Kenneth), Frank Kawahara (Kim), and Lillian Brookman (Harold). Funeral services will be held on Saturday , August 24, 2019, at the Buddhist Church of Fowler (210 S 9th St, Fowler, CA 93625) at 4pm. Mary Nobuko Teraoka, 96, peacefully passed with loved ones by her side at her home in Fowler, California on August 12th, 2019. Mary was born on September 24th, 1922, thirty miles outside of Portland, in Troutdale, Oregon. She was the second daughter of five children born to Ayao and Yoshino Kawahara. Raised in Portland, Mary and her family were interned at Minidoka, Idaho during WWII. She then relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, where she met her husband George Teraoka. They married on August 4, 1945. Five years later, Mary and George along with their two sons, Tom and Steven, moved back to help on the family farm in Fowler. They were also blessed with another son, Robert, and two daughters, Janet and Kathy. Over the last 70 years, Mary and George had a fulfilling life together on the family farm and provided a welcoming home to family and friends. Mary found great satisfaction, and brought natural grace and joy, in ballroom dancing with her husband. They joined groups to dance on a Caribbean Cruise and Mexican Cruises. She also loved traveling with friends to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Reno and Japan. Mary was a dedicated member of the Buddhist Church of Fowler, serving two terms as president of Fowler's Buddhist Women's Association. She and her husband along with Harry and Miyo Honda co-founded Fowler's Ballroom Dance Group. Mary and George just celebrated 74 years of marriage on August 4th, 2019. They raised a family with all of their children enjoying successful careers and accomplished lives. Their children's collective achievements and successes are a monument of Mary's devotion as a mother. She is survived by her husband, George, and five children: Tom (Jenny), Steven (Marsha), Robert (Jennifer), Janet Umezu (Kodo), and Kathy Lee (Doren); ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Donohue (Edward) and her sister-in-law Kim Kawahara (Frank). She is preceded in death by her siblings Hattie Colton (Kenneth), Frank Kawahara (Kim), and Lillian Brookman (Harold). Funeral services will be held on Saturday , August 24, 2019, at the Buddhist Church of Fowler (210 S 9th St, Fowler, CA 93625) at 4pm. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close