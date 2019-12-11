Mary Potter, of Fresno, passed away at her home on December 4, 2019. Mary was born on December 20, 1925, in Jay, Florida. She was one of ten children born to Wyatt and Maude Smith. She met her future husband, Grant, a Navy pilot, while working at the Naval Airbase in Pensacola during World War II. After the war they were married and moved to Idaho where Grant attended the University of Idaho. They eventually settled in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they started a family with the births of their children, Suzanne and Doug. A work transfer brought the family to California. They lived in Dinuba until Grant's death in 1972. Mary then moved to Fresno, where she remained through the remainder of her life. Mary enjoyed golf and was an active member of Kings River Country Club and, later, San Joaquin Country Club. She devoted time as a volunteer at her church and at Fresno Community Hospital. Mary is survived by her children, Suzanne Potter of Fresno, and Doug Potter of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; grandchildren Devin Kaiser of Fresno, Andy Potter of Hayden, Idaho, Dan Potter of Boise, Idaho, and Boomer Potter of Denver, Colorado. She was also blessed with eight great grandchildren. A memorial service with be held at St. Columba Church in Fresno on January 11, 2020.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019