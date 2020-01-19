Mary Nell Wood Ragsdale, 91, of Kerman, CA passed away January 12, 2020 at home with her granddaughter's Sherry, Ashlyee and Shalyee Bullard at her side. Mary was born in Chelsea, Oklahoma but moved at a young age to Idaho where she grew up. The family moved to California, where she met Olen, her husband of 64 years. They bought a home in Kerman and raised five children. Mary was a kind, loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by Olen and two sons, Jimmy and Gary. She is survived by son's Daryl and wife Martha Kenny and wife Becky, and daughter Carolyn Grimes and husband Sam, 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at Golden Sunset Memorial Park January 24, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 19, 2020