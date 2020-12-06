Mary Wake

November 16, 2020

Dinuba, California - Mary Wake died peacefully on November 16, 2020. She was born Mary Tazuko Momose on May 2, 1916 in Orillia, Washington, to Shichio and Atsumi Momose. After years in the Seattle area, the family moved to Los Angeles, where Mary attended Roosevelt High School and later studied music and graduated from what is now Biola University. After Pearl Harbor, the family was sent to the War Relocation Center in Poston, Arizona. There, she met and married Bill Wake and they subsequently moved to Washington, DC, where Bill had an appointment as an architect with the federal government. After the war they returned to the Wake family property in Dinuba to resume farming. Mary and Bill became well known for their AWAKE Brand peaches and other tree-fruit. They were founding members of the Reedley Fellowship Methodist Church, and Mary is remembered fondly for her decades of service as its music director and pianist. Her kind and good-natured spirit was with her to the end and will forever be in our minds and hearts. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, William Wake, she is survived by her children, Carolyn(Steven) Watanabe, Ronald(Sharon) Wake, Jerry(Vivian) Wake, and Eugene Wake, her grandchildren, Mark Watanabe, Keith(Dior) Watanabe, Cindy(Scott) Kitahara, Scott(Jenny) Wake, Melissa(Jeff) Siu, Michelle Wake and her six great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.





