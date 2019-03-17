Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Winifred Apple. View Sign

Mary Winifred Apple (aka GrandMary) went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. She was born to the late Roy and Irene Winifred Swarens in Miami Oklahoma on Oct. 3, 1920. Mary was a retired office mgr. of 3M, where she worked for 30 years. Mary travelled west with her family settling in southern California in 1923. There she grew up and attended Van Nuys High School and graduated in 1939. She met the love of her life, David Jefferson Apple; they married in 1940 and went on to have 4 children. Mary is lovingly survived by daughters, Fredi Chrisman; Lorene Nixon and husband Bill; her sons Roy Apple and wife Susan; Doug Apple and wife Ann; as well as many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. Mary had an extraordinary zest for life. She loved being with her family and friends. She was always busy with some type of crafts, puzzles or coloring. She enjoyed water skiing, line dancing, swimming in her pool, building their cabin and snow mobiling. GrandMary will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by family and friends. The Celebration of Life for Mary will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1pm at the Lamona home of Fredi Chrisman. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019

