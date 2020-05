Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Survived by her Husband, Nuel Wayne Brown. Children- Donald Wayne Brown, Waynette Scott, Donna Brown, Joleen Wofford, preceded in death by son, Nuel Wayne Brown II. Eight Grandchildren and Five Great Grandchildren

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store