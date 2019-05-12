MaryAlice went to be with our Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by loving family and dear friends. She was the eldest of three children born to George and Jackie Kaloostian in Fresno, CA. With a personality that could light up any room and a quick wit that could always put a smile on peoples faces, she was beloved and cherished by every life she touched. Visitation will be held at the Yost & Webb Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in Fresno, CA. on Thursday, May 15, 2019, at 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church.
Published in the Fresno Bee from May 12 to May 13, 2019