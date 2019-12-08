Maryann was born on Veterans Day November 11, 1960. She always thought the parades and flags flying were for her. She grew up in Fresno, graduated from Edison and moved to Los Angeles to find independence and adventure. She certainly did. She had successful jobs in the entertainment industry. She had celebrity mentors who became good friends, including Neal Diamond, Elton John and Larry Flynt (yes, that one) Her stories of her exploits were so entertaining she was asked to repeat them many times. She was smart, hardworking , creative and full of mischief. She is survived by Doris, Charlie, Katie, Merry, Zachary, Rosie and Sumner. We'll miss you kid. Sorry you didn't have time to write that memoir