Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marycarol Brandy Gass. View Sign Service Information WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES 1524 9TH ST Sanger , CA 93657-3125 (559)-875-6555 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES 1524 9TH ST Sanger , CA 93657-3125 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Sanger Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Marycarol "Brandy" Gass, a long time resident of Kingsburg, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Brandy was born on December 12, 1946 in Fresno, CA. She was a registered nurse for 40 plus years at various hospitals, working both on the floor and in administration, finishing her career as an Administrator with Adventist Health. She loved western dancing, the Central Coast, and traveling abroad on many adventures, but also loved the simple things like going on a sleigh-ride, in the snow, with her family. Brandy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Gary Gass; daughter, Stephanie Nicholson and her husband, Brandon; son, Chris Brandon and his wife, Cassie; brother, Larry Guest; and her grandchildren, Brayden Nicholson and Hailey Brandon. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A reception to celebrate Brandy's life will immediately follow the service. Remembrances may be made to CurePSP Organization at www.curepsp.org or Hinds Hospice at www.hindshospice.org. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555 Marycarol "Brandy" Gass, a long time resident of Kingsburg, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Brandy was born on December 12, 1946 in Fresno, CA. She was a registered nurse for 40 plus years at various hospitals, working both on the floor and in administration, finishing her career as an Administrator with Adventist Health. She loved western dancing, the Central Coast, and traveling abroad on many adventures, but also loved the simple things like going on a sleigh-ride, in the snow, with her family. Brandy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Gary Gass; daughter, Stephanie Nicholson and her husband, Brandon; son, Chris Brandon and his wife, Cassie; brother, Larry Guest; and her grandchildren, Brayden Nicholson and Hailey Brandon. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A reception to celebrate Brandy's life will immediately follow the service. Remembrances may be made to CurePSP Organization at www.curepsp.org or Hinds Hospice at www.hindshospice.org. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555 Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close