Maryhelen Reyes Thompson, 72, passed away peacefully from cancer at home in Clovis, CA on August 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nick Thompson. She was patient, compassionate, and a model of resilience. She was hardworking, devoted, humble, and a woman of faith. Born in Coalinga on August 10, 1948, the eldest of eight children to Gusmaro and Bernarda P. Reyes. A Roosevelt High School Grad, Class of 1967, before earning her BA and credentials from CSUF. She dedicated 26 years with FUSD and loved all of her students. Her memory will be faithfully carried by her daughters, Andrina Fernandez, Amanda Lopez and seven grandchildren, Michael Jr., Nazayah, Ysais, Quitzali, Taylor, Nicholas, Jake; and surrounding family. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gusmaro & Bernarda P. Reyes Scholarship Fund at www.education-leadership.org

