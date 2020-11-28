1/
Maryjane Grinstead
1950 - 2020
November 25, 1950 - November 6, 2020
clovis, California - Mary Jane (McAfee) Grinstead passed into the arms of Jesus on November 6, 2020. She was born November 25, 1950 in Bellingham , WA , to Clarence and Velnora (Quall) McAfee.
Ferndale was a favorite spot for many years. Mary Jane attended NW Holiness Bible Camp Meetings with her parents. In honor of Rev. Arnt Olsen Quall who founded the campground, many aunts, uncles.& cousins also attended.
Her father moved the family to California , after the Bloedell Donovan Lumber Mill, built on shores of Lake Whatcom , (later named Larson Mill), closed their doors and ended his job. Clarence and family moved with the mill equipment to Smith River CA , where Mary Jane graduated from Crescent City , CA , High School.
Donald and Mary Jane were married June 29, 1970. When Donald joined the military, Mary Jane moved with him to multiple military bases in the US , plus living in Germany . They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together this year. While in Fresno , CA , Mary Jane attended Cross point Church and especially enjoyed game day with her church family. She had a generous heart that allowed her to claim as family, anyone who gathered around .
Mary Jane is survived by:
Husband Donald Grinstead, of the family home.
Daughters, Joyce Grinstead and Esther (Grinstead) (James) Carson .
Grandchildren: Bryann Carson and DaMarkus Carson
Brother: Philip McAfee (Retha)
Preceding her in death:
Mother and Father, Clarence and Velnora McAfee
3 brothers: Dennis McAfee, Eugene McAfee and David McAfee
Due to the Covid Virus, a private family memorial is planned at a later date in Bellingham , WA.
Donations may be sent to your favorite ASPCA in memory of her pets.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 28, 2020.
