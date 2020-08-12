On Friday, July 24, 2020, Masami Yamamoto, beloved father of four, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 89. Masami was born on June 25, 1931 in Huntington Beach, California to Kaichi and Towa Yamamoto. He was one of five children and lived in Southern California until the family was taken to Gila River Relocation Camp in Arizona in 1942. The family was released in 1945 and returned to California. Masami graduated from Sanger High School and married the love of his life, May Kobata. Together, "Mas" and May raised two sons, Rick and Rodney, and two daughters, Lynne and Laura. Mas always had a passion for cars. After working as a mechanic for many years, he opened Fresno Muffler Service in Downtown Fresno. Much more than just a place of business, the "Shop" was his home-away-from-home and a gathering place for his many friends who would regularly join him during the day. After more than 50 years at the "shop," Mas retired in 2016. Throughout the years, Mas and his friends loved to build dune buggies and travel with their families. He spent many weekends at the coast, sometimes venturing to the Pacific Northwest and to the desert to drive in the dunes. Mas loved to spend time with his family, taking trips and attending sporting events. He was known for his generosity, gracious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Mas was preceded in death by his wife, May, both parents, and his siblings: Fukiko, Fumiko and Michiko. He is survived by his four children, his sister Mary Urushima, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, no service will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Lisle Funeral Home. Please share photos and memories at dignitymemorial.com.

