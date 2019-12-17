Matti was born in Helsinki, Finland on May 21, 1925 and passed away at the age of 94 on November 30, 2019. He led an extraordinary life. He and his twin brother Paavo were orphaned at the age of 3. Grew up in a Salvation Army Orphanage for boys in Finland. At the age of 14 was living on their own until the government found out. At 18 years of age drafted into the Finnish Armed Forces. He was hit by shrapnel in 1945 while sweeping for mines in the Finnish Gulf. Nearly died. Matti received the Medal of Freedom 1 and Medal of Freedom 2. On a Swedish steamer ship he cooked and that brought him to America. He remained in America and got his citizenship in 1957. Matti worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad as a Chief Rate Clerk for 35 years and for 3 Optometric Societies at night. He enjoyed yard work, ballroom dancing with his wife of 60 years, Lazetta Kandrian Korpela, politics, and spending time with his grandchildren. Golf filled his time after retirement. Education was a high priority for Matti and he continued to learn and educate himself his entire life. Matti is survived by his sons, Matt Korpela and Jorma Korpela and his daughter, Liisa Bakula, his 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Preceding Matti in death are his wife Lazetta, his twin brother, Paavo, his grandson Michael James Bakula and son-in-law Michael A. Bakula. The family would like to thank the Harvest at Fowler for the 8 years Matti spent there. Thru all the stages of his 8 years the Harvest provided exceptional care. Also, thanks go out to Oyuna Hospice for their compassionate and superior care. Remembrances may be sent to the Salvation Army, 1854 Fulton Street, Fresno, 93721. A private, family service will be held.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 17, 2019