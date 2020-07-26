MATTHEW HOWARD

MATTHEW JAMES HOWARD Matthew was born June 27, 1977 in Sanger California and left us on June 22, 2020. He is survived by parents Larry and Kaye Howard; daughters Claire and Emma Howard; sisters Jenna Jack and Marci Gisler; brother in law Matt Gisler, nieces and nephews Abigail and Quentin Jack, and Luke and Cayson Gisler. Matthew graduated from Sanger High School in 1995 and Fresno State in 2000, majoring in Civil Engineering. He worked for both the State of California and private engineeing firms as a Registered Civil Engineer. His favorite things in life were his two daughters, to whom he passed on his love for music. Matthew's musical talent and dry sense of humor will be missed by many.

