It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew James Garcia announce his unexpected passing on July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marcy Shelton Garcia and his stepchildren. He is also survived by his father and mother, Tim & Lillian; his brother Joshua; family and friends.

Matthew James began his journey on November 1, 1991. He enjoyed many things as he grew through his childhood years and was quick to offer a smile or a helping hand, which carried into his teen years and adulthood. As Matthew aged, he was often referred to by his middle name, James.

Matthew James went to Central High School in Fresno and graduated in 2009. He attended Fresno City College, after which he became an armed security officer.

Matthew wanted to share God's love with others and to let people know that even if they were going through tough times, God was ever present. While he was experiencing a difficulty or a challenge, he would turn on a God-praise tune to encourage himself, call a loved one, listen to one of his favorite preachers, or listen to comedy. He believed bible verses such as "God would never leave us or forsake us."

Matthew James married Marcy Shelton and had an instant family whom he loved and to whom he demonstrated this by the memories they created and the quick helping hand he provided. Matthew and Marcy shared a lot of experiences together, some of which were a passion for cars and going to the coast, gun range, fishing, and gaming.

Matthew was unapologetically himself and forgiving to those who did not understand him. He was a sensitive and forgiving soul. He loved effortlessly. He was not afraid to be himself and was confident in who he was and Whose he was (child of God). Matthew went through many difficulties in life, but he chose to focus on the good in life.

We were blessed to have Matthew in our lives for 28 years. When we selected his name, "Matthew", it meant "Gift from God" and he is and was a gift from God. Matthew James stepped into eternity on July 29, 2020. We love you and miss you tremendously our SuperMatt/Superman.