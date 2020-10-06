1/1
MATTHEW JAMES GARCIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MATTHEW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew James Garcia announce his unexpected passing on July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marcy Shelton Garcia and his stepchildren. He is also survived by his father and mother, Tim & Lillian; his brother Joshua; family and friends.

Matthew James began his journey on November 1, 1991. He enjoyed many things as he grew through his childhood years and was quick to offer a smile or a helping hand, which carried into his teen years and adulthood. As Matthew aged, he was often referred to by his middle name, James.

Matthew James went to Central High School in Fresno and graduated in 2009. He attended Fresno City College, after which he became an armed security officer.

Matthew wanted to share God's love with others and to let people know that even if they were going through tough times, God was ever present. While he was experiencing a difficulty or a challenge, he would turn on a God-praise tune to encourage himself, call a loved one, listen to one of his favorite preachers, or listen to comedy. He believed bible verses such as "God would never leave us or forsake us."

Matthew James married Marcy Shelton and had an instant family whom he loved and to whom he demonstrated this by the memories they created and the quick helping hand he provided. Matthew and Marcy shared a lot of experiences together, some of which were a passion for cars and going to the coast, gun range, fishing, and gaming.

Matthew was unapologetically himself and forgiving to those who did not understand him. He was a sensitive and forgiving soul. He loved effortlessly. He was not afraid to be himself and was confident in who he was and Whose he was (child of God). Matthew went through many difficulties in life, but he chose to focus on the good in life.

We were blessed to have Matthew in our lives for 28 years. When we selected his name, "Matthew", it meant "Gift from God" and he is and was a gift from God. Matthew James stepped into eternity on July 29, 2020. We love you and miss you tremendously our SuperMatt/Superman.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
October 4, 2020
We will always miss Matthew and the friendship he gave to us. Our fondest memory was the evening he was in our home and it was Sushi Roll Night. We'll always remember the smile on his face when he was making his sushi rolls. We miss you Matthew, see you soon!
Loza Family
Friend
October 4, 2020
Bless you and your family. I love u Marcy
Dawnell Mays
Friend
October 4, 2020
I would like to thank. Matthew for always being there for my Rosie. In her saddest moments holding her hand and just letting her know she was not alone. .you were such a great guy you will always be in my heart. Your great Auntie terri
Terri Montero
Family
October 4, 2020
Matthew, you will forever be in our hearts, thoughts and actions until we meet again. We thank God for His comfort and strength for all of us who grieve your passing. We know this separation is temporal, but it still aches. We want to start passing $2 bills like you did, out of random kindness and to stump people that the $2 is still in circulation. We are proud of your faith in God and your generosity to name a few. We placed your obituary announcement in the Fresno Bee and here. We love you forever. Mom, dad, your brother Joshua and Grandma.
No flowers needed. If any want to donate towards a homeless shelter out of remembrance that Matthew James often would feed or clothe the homeless or to his widow, Marcy. Thank you to all who have already given to our daughter-in-law and family. Thank you! Numbers 6:24-26
Tim , Lillian, Joshua and Grandma
Family
October 3, 2020
Mathew was will you help anyone one that needed it. He loved my friend Marcy with all that he has and took care her children as his own. I appreciate you my friend. Rest easy til we meet again.
Dori andrews
Friend
October 3, 2020
I love you Matt! We will see you soon again in Heaven.
Your favorite Auntie Debbie
Debbie Wallace
Family
October 3, 2020
I send my deep sympathy and prayers to the Matthew’s family. I didn’t know him well but every time we met he was always ready to give me a smile. I know he is smiling in heaven now.Brother Matt may Rest In Peace.
Charla Pierson
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 3, 2020
We all miss you . Your family is so strong . I feel you watching over them . Your boogie is with you and Gene now. Feel you all watching over your Beautiful family they are so well loved . Rest in peace Matthew .
Lacey Torres
Friend
October 3, 2020
Matthew was a good man, a great husband and an awesome friend!! Sad to see you go so soon. Please watch over your loving wife. She misses you so much. Rest in paradise Matt
Danielle Ferrigno
Friend
October 3, 2020
One of my best friends loosing you changed my whole perspective on life your personality was one of kind and I don’t think god will be able to bless us again with a soul like yours better be ready to play some guitar hero when I see you again-Your dear friend Jalen
Jalen
Friend
October 3, 2020
My Matthew had a heart bigger than him. I am blessed to have had over 8 years with him. Miss him everyday.
Marcy Shelton Garcia
Spouse
October 3, 2020
Marcy Shelton Garcia
Spouse
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved