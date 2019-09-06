Maureen was preceded in death by Lyle Dixon, her husband of 42 years. Survived by her sons Brian, Brent and Scott; grandchildren Shaenna, Leah, Austin & Daniel; great-grandchildren; Caprice & Walter; her sisters Joyce Yarbrough & Susan Frith; and Kelly Curry, who called her mom. Memorial service will be on September 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Cross City Christian Church, 2777 E. Nees Ave., Fresno CA Graveside service at 2:30 pm, Clovis Cemetary, 305 N. Villa Ave., Clovis CA.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 6, 2019