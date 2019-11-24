Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Tymn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen Tymn was born in Detroit, Michigan in December, 1927. She passed away on Veterans Day, 2019. She was married to Paul Tymn in 1948 until his death in 2005. Maureen and Paul had 10 children in a span of 16 years. She loved her Catholic faith and was a Master Catechist. One of her MANY accomplishments was moving from Detroit to California in 1963 with 8 children (one being 6 weeks old) in a station wagon towing a boat. It was often said by her friends, relatives and neighbors, "Maureen, how do you do it?" From 1949 until 2019 she was blessed with her favorite thing in life; BABIES! Her youngest child was 6 when her first grandchild was born. She had 18 grandchildren and has 23 great-grandchildren. The longest span between births was almost 12 years. She was able to love on little babies and children almost her whole adult life. Maureen worked her fanny (she was Irish) off to keep a clean home and a crazy busy day to day life, organized. What she did was nothing short of incredible...every single stinkin day. Our family is so grateful to Jim and Peggy who opened their home and gave so much of their time and personal sacrifice throughout these last years. Thank you Paula, Judy and Joan for the strong roles you played in Moe's final years. Thank you Greg, for all the free consulting and legal work. Thank you John and Tom for finishing the work and legacy. The family also wants to thank Connie Varela for the love and tender care she gave our mother. She is survived and loved and will be missed by her family whom she loved until her last breath: (Greg & Sandra, Matt & Amanda, Paisley-Ryder-Weston, Adam & Tiana, Payton) (John & Shizue, Jenifer & Mike, Hadley-Isla, Amber & Rhett, Kailee-Charlie, Patricia & David, Phillip-Morgan, Tisha, Josh-Samantha) (Paula & Gary, Josh & Lindsey, Charlie-Max, Kelly & Mike, Andrew-Emily Anne, Taylor & Kristine) (Judy, Jonathan, Jason & Ashley, Liam) (Peggy & Jim, Erin & Gabe, Dallas & Ian, Miles-Violet) (Joan & Chip, Christopher & Brittany, Zoe-Emma, Jake & Sarah, Hazel-Henry) (Chris & Julie, Emily-Abby) (Elizabeth) (Jennifer & Tod, Jack) (Tom & Tiona) Rest in peace, Maureen, until the coming of our Lord Jesus. (You earned it)

