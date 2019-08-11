Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mavis Koch. View Sign Service Information Trinity Lutheran Church 3973 N Cedar Ave Fresno, CA 93726 Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church 3973 North Cedar Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mavis, 76, passed away on July 31, 2019 following a three-year battle with kidney cancer. Mavis was born on August 20, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Ejler and Edith (Bay) Johansen. In 1958 Mavis graduated from Caruthers High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in math from Fresno State in 1962. As a college student she was active in the Lutheran Student Association and Tokalon. In 1962 she was named the outstanding woman graduate of Fresno State. Mavis was a high school math teacher in Fresno and Fowler, California. From 1962 until her death Mavis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fresno and the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She met Gary Koch while singing in the church choir at Trinity Lutheran Church. They were married on April 10, 1976 and had two children, Debra and Katherine. Mavis was loved by everyone who knew her. She was generous, kind, smart, patient, and loved to laugh. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, loved music, quilting, traveling, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She is survived by her husband Gary, daughters Debra Abbott (Brad) of Fort Collins, CO and Katherine Knight (Ryan) of Clovis, CA and grandson Tristan Knight. She is also survived by her brother Larry Johansen (Judy) of Redlands, CA; and sisters JoAnn Nunn (Glenn) of Terry, MT and Westa Liddle (Tom) of Lawrenceville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA 93703 on Saturday, August 17 at 2pm. Remembrances may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Published in the Fresno Bee from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2019

