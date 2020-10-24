1/1
Maxine M. Brum
1928 - 2020
Maxine M. Brum
September 28, 1928 - October 15, 2020
Fresno, California - Maxine was born and raised in Riverdale, CA. She was a Fresno State graduate and elementary school teacher for 32 years at Fresno Unified. Maxine was very involved in her church and sang in the choir. Her parents were Tony and Hilda Brum of Riverdale. Maxine was predeceased by her brothers Frank and Orville Brum and survived by her sister, Lilly Hrdlicka. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nazareth House of Fresno where Maxine was a resident for the last 8 years. Viewing will be held on October 26 from 3:00-4:00 at Serenity Funeral Home in Fresno. Mass will be on October 27, 10:00 at St. Therese in Fresno.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Services - Fresno
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Therese
