Maxine Maples passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 92. She is survived by her sister Evah, sons Greg and Brad, and her four grandchildren, Broc, America, Aemelia, and Lauryn. Maxine was a primary school teacher for over forty years with Fresno Unified School District. Maxine traveled to countless countries across the world and was an avid bridge player. She was an active member of the Newcomers Auxiliary Club, Fig Garden Women's Club, and numerous other community organizations. Maxine resided at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens where a service will be held on Saturday December 28th at 11am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 25, 2019