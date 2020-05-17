Maxwell Charles Smith. (Max, Maxi) passed away unexpectedly at age 77 on May 2, 2020 at Apricot Mornings Home while watching a western movie. Max was born on August 3, 1942 in Fresno, CA to Theo and Ila Smith. He was enlisted in the Navy in San Diego, where he was a pipefitter on the USS GALVESTON. He was honored with exceptional feat of seamanship. He enjoyed working on, riding, and racing motorcycles and sidecars. He was a welder, truck driver, mechanic, and business owner. He loved attending hot rod and motorcycle shows. He collected model cars. He loved to plan & organize trips. He enjoyed camping, driving dune buggies and riding quads at Pismo Dunes. He loved to watch M.A.S.H, informational programs and Westerns. He enjoyed skiing, bike rides, sailing, sports, card and dice games, taking pictures, singing, dancing, and listening to classic rock, oldies, and country music. He was known for looking like Elvis Presley. He always made people laugh by making jokes and jumping out to scare people. Most of all, Max loved his family, Mickey Mouse, the US of A and the American flag. He will be missed by his daughter Mischell Macom and husband Ken, son Gregory Smith, siblings; Jim Stringfield, Diana Meyers, Becky Burgess. Grandchildren; Tommy Lee, Adam, and Jacob Smith, Brooke and Kristin Macom and five great-grandchildren. Daughter-in-law's Tammi and Patricia, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his son Maxwell Smith II, sibling Janine Burgess, parents Theodore and Ila Smith, and step parents Bob and Lillian Burgess. Special thanks to Dr. A Velasco, Mercedes & Erika, Apricot Morning's Residential Home staff/family, Kathia, Amelia & Dale of Soutas, and Community Home Health. Services are entrusted to Chapel of the light.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store