May Mitsuye Oji
October 23, 2020
Fresno, California - May Mitsuye Oji passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on October 23, 2020 at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens.
She is survived by her children - Patti, Sarah, Juli, Doug, and Arnold; grandchildren - Kevin, Andrew, Zachary, Ciera and Hunter; nieces and nephews.
"Amazing Mayzee," as she was fondly called by her children, was born and raised in San Francisco, California, the seventh of eight children. Raised and influenced by her family's culture and surroundings, Mayzee helped with the daily maintenance of her family's businesses while pursuing her interest in the arts--learning to play the shamisen and koto, and performing instrumentals and Japanese dance in the local kabuki theatre. In June 1941, Mayzee graduated from George Washington High School. Upon President Roosevelt's signing of the Declaration of War against Japan on December 8, 1941 and the start of World War II, Mayzee and her family were relocated to Heart Mountain, Wyoming, where they lived until their release in January 1945. Mayzee eventually made her way to Chicago, Illinois, where she worked as a bookkeeper and through friends, met her future husband, Chester Oji. Upon their marriage, they settled in Fresno where Chester established his dental practice.
Mayzee had many lifelong passions--two of which kept her gardens lush, her home graced with floral "Ikebana" arrangements, and her kitchen filled with savory aromas from her culinary delights. She enriched her children's lives taking them to scour the countryside in search of the perfect artful piece of driftwood for her floral arrangements, rooting out special mushrooms for her recipes, fishing for trout at the base of Friant dam and for red snapper from the pier at Morro Bay, then clam digging along the ebbing tides, and harvesting periwinkles and abalone under rock outcroppings clustered along the shoreline. Mayzee also held a special love for "Kaeru" -- her lucky frogs. Her surroundings were adorned with many Kaeru.
Later in life, Mayzee devoted time at St. Agnes Hospital where she initially served as an employee, followed by many years as a volunteer which she found very fulfilling.
An avid golfer well into her late 80s, Mayzee enjoyed the distinction of being one of the younger members amongst her "mature" foursome of +80 and +90-year-old women golfers at Fort Washington Country Club. Her daily routine of frequenting the gym over multiple decades contributed to her vitality and was an inspiration to those who knew her.
Throughout her life, Mayzee graced the lives of those around her with her generous and thoughtful nature—always with a treat in hand whether it be for a friend, relative, co-worker, the mail carrier, plumber, landscaper, etc. Even as her memory started to fade, her sweetness remained an ever-present quality. Mayzee loved…was loved…will be greatly missed, and her memory forever cherished.
Honoring their mother's wishes, no public service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mayzee may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, St Agnes Hospital, United Japanese Christian Church, or to the donor's charity of choice
. Expressions of condolences can be entered on the Lisle Funeral Home Website or mailed to May Oji Family, c/o Arnold Oji, 2008 Wawona St., San Francisco, CA 94116-2948.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Mayzee's many treasured friends and endearing caregivers.