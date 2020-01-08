Mayme Gong, our much beloved mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2020 with family beside her. She joins her husband, Joe, who preceded her death eight years ago. Mayme was always in command of her life, fiercely independent, knowledgeable in all current events, a fantastic cook, and the queen of desserts. She knew the importance and value of family and friends. She is truly loved and will be greatly missed. There will be a private family service.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020