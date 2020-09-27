1/1
McKenzie Shepard
McKenzie was born in Fresno, CA on January 24, 1999. She passed away in a fatal car accident on September 7, 2020 just west of Tetonia, Idaho. Mak attended Gettysburg, Clark, Clovis High, Fresno City, BYU-Idaho and was currently a student of BYU- Hawaii. She had a passion for pole vaulting, filming and editing videos, hiking, traveling, karaoke, Family Camp at Dinkey Creek and watching Survivor with her dad :)

Mackie had a deep drive for self improvement. She loved The Book of Mormon and books on faith, business, inspiring biographies or anything health related. She chose great friends and recently she pulled out the book How To Win Friends and Influence People for the second time because she said she just wanted to learn to be a better friend.

Her parents - Dave and Robin Shepard and her siblings - Ashley Nef (Andrew), Lauren, Brooke, and Davey (Summer Lawson) are grateful for the 21 adventurous years they had with her.


Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
