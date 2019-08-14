Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mel Buchan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is difficult to believe that a year ago, Mel Buchan, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend passed from this world. He has been missed every single day. Mel was a man of great honor and integrity. He loved his wife, Charlotte Buchan, for more than 65 years. Even as adults, his three children, Debbie, Mel and Barbara, felt his steadfast presence and invisible guidance in their daily lives. Mel was kind and generous to everyone he met. He was a fixture in his neighborhood that all could count on. Mel was a true patriot and loved his God and Country. Mel grew up in Johnstown Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children. After graduating high school he joined the army. When war broke out, Mel was among the first troops to arrive in Korea. Poorly supplied and outgunned he fought bravely beside many who never made it home. Following his service, he met and married Charlotte Tomey. They spent their early years in Ogden, Utah and eventually moved to Fresno in 1971. Mel was a graduate of Weber State College and a long time employee of the IRS. Throughout his life, family was always the most important thing to Mel. He proudly flew the American Flag and the MIA Flag everyday in his front yard. Mel enjoyed traveling with Charlotte and attending Korean War Veterans' Reunions. He was in Washington DC for the dedication of the Korean War Memorial and traveled back to Korea as an honored guest of the Korean people. Memories can be shared with Charlotte by mailing them to PO Box 159 Gateway, AR 72733. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 14, 2019

