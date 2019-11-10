Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MELISSA HOWARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melissa passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2019. She had lived a long and rewarding life. Melissa grew up in Berkeley, CA and moved to the Coarsegold area when she was sixteen. There she was able to fulfill her life long dream of owning a horse. She rode in rodeos and became a Coarsegold Rodeo Queen. Melissa had been married and divorced and had four children. Her family grew to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. But to her, her greatest achievement was her citrus and pistachio nut ranch. Devoted and proud, she ran the ranch herself. It become a devotion throughout her life and she was very involved in both industries. Melissa also volunteered at St. Agnes Medical Center for over 30 years. She initiated and developed the Emergency Room Waiting Service and loved working in the Patient Discharge Unit. Volunteering was a large part of Melissa's life and she leaves behind many friends. A huge thank you to the staff at St. Helpers of Clovis and St. Agnes Home and Hospice. A special thank you to Lacey Migliore, Jason Marks, and Nadia Lung for their extreme good care and kindness. Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Agnes Home and Hospice, Madera County SPCA or to the . Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019

