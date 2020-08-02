Melva June Rodrigues, age 91, passed in peace at her home in Caruthers, CA on July 9, 2020. Melva was born on August 22nd, 1928 in Denver, CO to Melva Worley-Vaughn and George Vaughn. Melva was raised in Colorado Springs, CO, after living for a short time in Utah. At the young age of 10, Melva, her twin brother George, and younger sister Wynonna, went to live at the Myron Stratton Home orphanage, following the sudden death of their mother. The home, founded by gold rush philanthropist Winfield Scott Stratton, is located in the Pikes Peak region. Melva attended Broadmoor and Colorado Springs High Schools. After graduating high school, Melva attended nursing school through the Sisters of Charities, working as a nurse at the Penrose (Glockner) Hospital. It was at this hospital that Melva met the love of her life, Daniel R. Rodrigues, and was married in Colorado Springs, CO in 1951. Dan and Melva were married for 68 years and lived in Anchorage, AK prior to estabishing a home on the family ranch in Caruthers. A longtime resident of the farming community, Melva received "Mother of the Year" from the Caruthers Lions Club in 2005. In 2012, Melva and Dan were honored as the Grand Marshalls of the Caruthers Fair Parade. Melva was a devout Catholic and loved to crochet. Melva's family was her biggest love and enjoyment, with her taking great pride in all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will forever miss hearing her laughter and her affectionate term of endearment, "pumpkin". Melva was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. Rodrigues, and is survived by her brother George Vaughn of Benton, KY, older sister Doris Chatfield of Denver, CO, daughter Danielle and her husband Kenneth Esajian of San Pedro, CA; son Tim and wife Terry Rodrigues of Caruthers, CA; and son Dan and wife Kim Rodrigues of Paso Robles, CA, along with seven grandchildren - Heather Esajian-Brown (Tim), Eric Esajian (Christina), Jennifer Esajian-Russell (Benno), Aaron Rodrigues, Kyle Rodrigues (Brittany), Megan Rodrigues and Lauren Rodrigues and seven great-grandchildren - Adrina Brown, Mila Brown, Zara Brown, Wyatt Rodrigues, Jameson Rodrigues, Christian Russell and Micah Esajian. Viewing will be Monday, August 3, 2020 from 1:00-3:00pm at the Whitehurst Funeral Home in Fresno, CA, followed by a private Rosary. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Jude Catholic Church in Easton, CA, followed by a private interment at St. Peter's Cemetery in Fresno, CA. Remembrances may be made to St. Agnes Home Health & Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Avenue Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93710.

