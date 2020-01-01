Along the way, he raised a family of four children, designed and built five houses, was an avid sailor, and built up a successful raisin ranch. In retirement Mel became a great world traveler, visiting all seven continents. Mel was predeceased by Mary Jo Spenhoff, his wife of 55 years. He is survived by his wife Marie Dunbar, his four children with Mary Jo, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mel Spenhoff will be remembered as a kind, humble and helping man who touched the lives of so many people. Funeral Services will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Belmont Memorial Park.

Mel grew up at Bass Lake, graduated from Sierra High School and entered the Navy where he served in the Pacific during WWII . After graduating from Fresno State, Mel started his career as a teacher, first in Dos Palos and then for over 30 years at Pacific Union Elementary School near Fresno.