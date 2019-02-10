Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meredith Kemp. View Sign

Beautiful Meredith slipped away on February 3, 2019. She was 92 years old. She enjoyed a happy childhood in Berkeley, California, where her father, Edwin McCord, was a dentist in San Francisco. After graduating from Berkeley High School, Meredith attended CAL and then studied to become a dental hygienist at UCSF. It was there that she met a fine looking young dentist named Robert Kemp. They were married September 11, 1948. Bob always said that the two best things he did was marry Meredith McCord and move to Fresno. They both loved their life in the Central Valley and provided a nurturing, enriched environment for their three children; Kirby, Nancy and Tom. Meredith was a wonderful mother and an enormously creative artist. Family and friends have many happy memories of sitting around the screen porch table sharing life's stories. Meredith was so interested in the lives of others and everyone who entered her home felt fully seen, accepted and embraced. She always had interesting stories to tell because she remembered everything and was also constantly learning new things. As she got older and painting became too difficult, she learned to use her iPad to create beautiful works of art. She was an active and dedicated member of her Tuesday Art Group until just before her passing. After Bob passed away in 2012, Meredith continued to live in the family home where family and friends have loved to gather for refreshment and conversation. We hold close the happy memories she provided for us and will miss her forever. She lives on in the hearts of her children, Kirby Conrad and husband Bjorn; Nancy Kemp and husband Bob Pisani; and Tom Kemp and wife Kathy; grandchildren Claire and Mark Conrad, Tallulah Kemp, Sam and Jacob Kemp, her sister Marjorie McCord, extended family and countless friends. A very heartfelt thank you goes to Vilma Curry, Meredith's devoted caregiver. There are not enough words of thanks to her loving doctor, Steven Chooljian, for his extraordinary care over so many years. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Dexter Estrada and his staff for their specialized care. Finally, we wish to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by St. Agnes Medical Center. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 10, 2019

