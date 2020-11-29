Merwyn "Corky" SchaferNovember 3, 1935 - November 19, 2020Madera, California - Merwyn "Corky" Schafer, longtime Madera County farmer, passed away November 19, 2020, as the result of a brief illness, at the age of 85. He was born in Fresno, California on November 3, 1935 to Edward and Betty Schafer. He grew up in the Biola area, attending Pershing Elementary and graduation from Central High School in 1953. In 1956, he married Sheila Carley, and they started a lifelong farming enterprise. They started their family in 1957. He was called "Corky" from his early childhood and was known by that name to his friends.Corky was a fine athlete at Central High School and lettered in baseball and football. For many years afterward, he played softball for the Rolinda Merchants.He was a member of Allied Grape Growers, Sun-Maid Growers, and Fresno-Madera Farm Credit. He was a lifetime member of the Madera Elks Lodge, and an avid pilot in earlier years.Besides his love of his farmland, his family was most important to him. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; his sister, Barbara Barber; his sons: Steve and Cindy Schafer, Mike and Tisha Schafer, and daughter: Cheryl and Don Farnesi; five grandchildren: Brian and Erin Schafer, Justin Schafer, Dean Farnesi, James Schafer, and Katelyn and Mark Nocito; six great-grandchildren: Bennett, Benjamin, Wyatt, Brooklyn, Madison and Jordan. He is also survived by Kristin, Trevor and Cole Galli. Also mourning his loss are his four legged faithful companions: Katie and Coco. He will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Private services will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Biola Congregational Church – P.O. Box 307, Biola, California 93606, or to donor's favorite charity.Work Hard – Play Hard