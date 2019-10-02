In 1946, he returned to civilian duty and married his longtime sweetheart Peggy Emerzian. They settled in Selma on Bethel Avenue where he farmed his entire life. It would be there that he and Peggy raised their two daughters, Wendy and Shelly. Mesik and Peggy were married 61 years until her death in 2007. He would continue to live on the family farm until his death September 27, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy and Shelly, his niece Pamela Prieto, many nieces and nephews, and was an "uncle to all." Services will be held at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler, CA on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., viewing will be at Page Funeral Chapel in Selma from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 2019. Donations can be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church.

Mesik Abajian was born in Selma to Salve and Nishon Abajian on May 31, 1922. He attended elementary and high school in Selma, graduating in 1941. After one year of college, he served in the U.S. Army-Air Corp in WWII