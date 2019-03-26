Michael Bakula Sr.

Dear Daddy,
GONE TO SOON!
How or where do I go from here? Day-to-
day? Hour-to hour? Minute-to-minute?
You were my world, my everything, now a huge irreplaceable part of me is gone.
You guided me personally and professionally. You taught me at a very young age the importance of a strong work ethic and I will continue striving it to make you proud.
I will terribly miss your daily phone calls, emails, texts and surprise gift cards to ensure I get my Starbuck coffee fix and to eat lunch.
Friends and family tell me "you're a lot like your dad, you have his strength!" I'm not sure where that strength went when I need it most but I can assure you I will find it again, for you Daddy, for you.
Mom, Michael, Joey and I lived without worries because of you. You worked extremely hard, not for yourself, but for your family!
Your love, dedication, generosity and support is unattainable. Please know that I will do my best to provide the same for my family as you have.
My promise to you Dad, is that Brian and I will take care of mom and all the fur babies and you take care of my dearly missed brother in heaven, your son Michael James.
Until we meet again.
Rest In Peace Daddy,
Forever Love, your daughter
Stephanie Bakula-Ribeiro
