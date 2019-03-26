Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stephanie Bakula-Ribeiro Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 26, 2019

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close My promise to you Dad, is that Brian and I will take care of mom and all the fur babies and you take care of my dearly missed brother in heaven, your son Michael James. Your love, dedication, generosity and support is unattainable. Please know that I will do my best to provide the same for my family as you have. Mom, Michael, Joey and I lived without worries because of you. You worked extremely hard, not for yourself, but for your family! Friends and family tell me "you're a lot like your dad, you have his strength!" I'm not sure where that strength went when I need it most but I can assure you I will find it again, for you Daddy, for you. I will terribly miss your daily phone calls, emails, texts and surprise gift cards to ensure I get my Starbuck coffee fix and to eat lunch. You guided me personally and professionally. You taught me at a very young age the importance of a strong work ethic and I will continue striving it to make you proud. You were my world, my everything, now a huge irreplaceable part of me is gone. day? Hour-to hour? Minute-to-minute? How or where do I go from here? Day-to- GONE TO SOON! Dear Daddy,