Michael was born August 16, 1941. He passed away May 31st with his beloved sons beside him. Michael was born in San Francisco to Concha and Gene Predmore. While a young child, the family moved to Fresno where Michael lived for the rest of his life. Michael attended St. Therese Catholic School and graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School and Fresno City College. In August 1962, Michael married Jacqueline Severini, the love of his life and his sweetheart since grade school. They were married for almost 54 years until her death in 2016. Michael served in the US Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1965. In 1966, Michael joined the Fresno Police Department, where he served for 33 years, retiring as a Sergeant. Michael was devoted to his family. Beneath his tough exterior, we knew him to be tender-hearted, kind and generous to a fault. He was a willing and trusted mentor and a quiet supporter to many loved ones' endeavors. He loved to watch his sons, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and godchildren play sports and perform. And when he was unable to attend, he would attentively watch videos, leading to constructive advice and encouragement. Michael is preceded in death by his wife Jackie, his son Todd, his granddaughter Anna, his parents and his sister Jean. He is survived by his son Scott and his wife Jennifer and their children Scotty and Claire, his son Darin and his wife Erin and their children Lexi, Todd and Brent, his sister Sheila, many nieces and nephs, and his fur-child Bandit. A private burial will be held at St. Peter's. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Animal Rescue of Fresno.

