Michael Braley Gleason made his passage to Heaven to be with Jesus in the early morning of May 22, 2020. He was born to William and Dorothy Gleason on July 7, 1959 in Fresno, California. He was described as a happy child full of smiles, laughter and energy. Michael attended Ruth Gibson and Fig Garden Elementary Schools, Tenaya Middle School and graduated from Bullard High School in 1978. After graduation he attended Fresno City College and then onto University California Los Angeles. Michael graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. After graduation Michael moved to the Bay Area to pursue a career in title insurance and then as a industrial real estate broker working the East Bay corridor. Michael worked for Norris, Beggs & Simpson and then Sutherland. He led a full life in the Bay Area for 11 years. Michael became very involved with The Special Olympics in Marin County. This was the start of a life long service to others. In 1994 Michael moved back to Fresno to be near his family. He met Erin Berberian that same year who later became his wife on November 15, 1997. Michael continued his work as a industrial real estate broker with Pearson Commercial, CB Commercial and then finally Fortune & Associates before he retired. Michael sustained an accident at the age of 8 years old that changed the trajectory of his life. Though he underwent numerous surgeries, procedures and hospitalizations he maintained a positive outlook, sense of humor and a determination to persevere through it all. He never gave up always moving forward with humility and compassion for others. He embraced every opportunity to help make a difference in the lives of others. This compassion extended to all living creatures. He was not particular in his love of creatures. He accepted them all, from mice to his beloved canine and feline children. Michael valued relationships. His relationship with the Lord, his wife, dear family and wonderful friends were the pillars in his life. Michael's smile, laugh, and twinkle in his eyes were infectious. Michael truly did not know a stranger. He embodied the Bible verse Galatians 5:22-23a "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control." Michael is predeceased by his father William Edwin Gleason. He is survived by his loving family and friends which include his wife Erin; their canine and feline children, especially Ally. Mother Dorothy Gleason Ewing and stepfather John Ewing of Carmel. Brother Bradford Gleason. Mother-in-law Barbara A. Berberian. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joseph and Robin Berberian. Loving nephews and nieces; William Gleason and his wife Ashley, Benjamin Gleason, Carolyn Gleason, John and Rebecca Berberian. As well as many wonderful uncles, aunts and cousins. Remembrances may be made to the Alano Club of Fresno 1350 North 11th Street, Fresno, Ca 93703, Wally Don't Bite Dog Rescue 3475 West Floradora Avenue Fresno, CA 93722, any favorite animal rescue or donor's favorite charity. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be private internment at Masis Ararat Cemetery. A memorial service to honor Michael will be held for all at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Published in Fresno Bee from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.