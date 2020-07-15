Michael Magill

Michael "Mike" Earl Magill passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 after a fantastic life filled with laughter and joy. Many knew Mike as a die-hard soccer fan who started many leagues in the mountains, and passionately coached kids and adults about the love of the game. Mike was also an avid fisherman, hunter, and skier. His yearly schedule was skiing in the winter, hunting in the fall, and fishing in the spring and summer. The only thing he loved more than being busy and active was his soulmate, Wendy. One day in high school, Wendy popped her head out of the Clovis High pool during her swimming practice and his track practice. After he saw her he knew he could never live without his "bubbles". Michael lived a very full life: from being a combat veteran with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam, to spending a lifetime as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Mike sought adventure and the companionship of family and friends. He will truly be missed by all, but will live in our hearts forever. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Lou and his children Susan (Fred), Patrick (Jen), Jeffery (Anita), Christopher, Amy (Pete) and 14 grandchildren. His celebration of life will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Magill household. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

