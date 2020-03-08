Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Richard Giordano II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Richard Giordano II passed away at home on 2/18/20 age of 74. Michael was born in Fresno, CA to Doris and Mike Giordano. While working at his parent's market, Giordano's Market. He met his former wife. Together they moved to Plumas County. They made their home in Twain and welcomes their only child (Mindy). Michael worked at family-owned moulding mills in Twain and Crescent Mills. After working at the mills, Michael worked at several local restaurants and establishments in Quincy until his retirement. Michael loved living in Quincy and had many circles of friends was a people's person but also enjoyed his quiet time. When visiting with locals downtown, he was sitting on his porch drinking his tea. Michael loved reading and listening to music. Michael also felt very strongly about giving back to his community. he prided himself on his volunteer work with local organizations, especially "CANS". He took his duty of service seriously and was someone you could count on. Michael also valued time spent with family. His true pride and joy was his grandson Ethan. Michael delighted in hearing about and telling others of experiences, successes and accomplishments. Michael was selfless in giving to his friends & community. Michael is survived by his daughter and son-in-law (Mindy and Mike Brown) and grandson (Ethan) of Chico; his former wife (Nancy) his sister and brother-in-law (Dorene and Tom Haverty) Fresno; niece and nephew (Melissa Bruce and Tom Haverty) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews. In lieu of services, a celebration of life will be announced.

