Michael "Mike" Ripley passed away 2/28/19. Mike left behind his wife, mother, 1 sister, 3 daughters, 2 stepsons, 10 grandchildren, 1 niece, and 2 nephews. A memorial service will be held March 15 @ 11:00 a.m. at Northeast Assembly of God Church in Fresno, CA. In lieu of flowers please donate blood at Central Caifornia Blood Center. For complete obituary & photo slide show see Wildrosechapel.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019