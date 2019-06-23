Michael Runge

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Runge.
Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Clovis Cemetery District
Herndon and Villa
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael John Runge, 62, died unexpectedly on June 8, 2019 after a decades-long battle with chronic pain. Michael is survived by his wife, Misako Runge; his sisters, Michele Combs and Christine Siroky; children Diane AhTye, Shota Runge, and Kae Runge; and granddaughter Adalyn. He is predeceased by his father and mother, Edward and Mary Runge.

There will be a graveside service for family, friends, and neighbors on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 at the Clovis Cemetery District on Herndon and Villa. A farewell reception will follow at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

Published in the Fresno Bee on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.