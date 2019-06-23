Michael John Runge, 62, died unexpectedly on June 8, 2019 after a decades-long battle with chronic pain. Michael is survived by his wife, Misako Runge; his sisters, Michele Combs and Christine Siroky; children Diane AhTye, Shota Runge, and Kae Runge; and granddaughter Adalyn. He is predeceased by his father and mother, Edward and Mary Runge.

There will be a graveside service for family, friends, and neighbors on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 at the Clovis Cemetery District on Herndon and Villa. A farewell reception will follow at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.