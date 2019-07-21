He is survived by his wife of 20 years Kristina McGowan of Merced; and three daughters, Bethany McGowan, of Clovis and husband Hadie Saddeldin and granddaughter Leighton, Ashley McGowan of Tollhouse, and Julie McGowan of Merced. He is also survived by his mother Donna McGowan of Merced; father Bruce McGowan and wife Rita of Desert Hot Springs, CA; brother Steven McGowan and wife Kimberley, and niece Shelby of Panama City, FL. Scott will be so deeply missed by his family and friends. His life ended way to soon but leaves behind so many valuable lessons; love those around you, appreciate the gifts in your life and live life on your own terms being true to yourself. A Celebration of Life will be held at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, CA 95340 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Remembrances may be made to The ALS Association Golden West Chapter, PO Box 565, Agoura Hills, CA 91376 in Scott's memory. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

Scott graduated from Bullard High School in Fresno, CA class of 1991. He entered into the United States Army in 1994 and was honorably discharged 1997. While in the service he was recognized multiple times with achievement medals and character awards. Shortly after his discharge he began what turned into a career in mental health at California Psychiatric Transitions. Scott was a natural with the residents and a leader amongst his peers. He recently returned to school and earned his associates degree in psychology through the University of Phoenix and was pursuing his bachelors of science in forensic psychology.