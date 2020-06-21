Michael Vey Vaughn was born to Charles Vey Vaughn and Phyllis Georgina Heberling on May 25, 1946 in Los Angeles. Michael grew up in Montebello and Buena Park, graduating from Western High School in Anaheim, California. He joined the Navy on July 4, 1964 and went on to complete a tour of duty in Vietnam, receiving a Bronze Star and numerous accommodations during his service. Michael married Lynn Diane Hutchings on June 18, 1966. On October 6, 1968, Michael entered the LAPD police academy, he served 31 years, retiring as a Detective DIII on July 4, 1999. Among his many accommodations, Michael was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Police Star. During Michael's LAPD career, he joined the United States Army Reserves in 1974, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major in 1990. In 1999, after retirement from LAPD, Michael founded Executive Safe and Security, Corp (dba Amphion) along with his daughter and son in law, serving as Vice President of Loss Prevention until his passing. Michael and Lynn moved from Southern California to North Fork, California in 2000, where they have enjoyed the outdoors with camping, hiking, and riding their mules. Michael and Lynn have been active members of Oakhurst Lutheran Church, and have both been active contributors to multiple charities in the mountain area. Michael also served as Sergeant/President for the Oakhurst CHP Senior Volunteer Program. Michael is survived by his wife, Lynn, his son Matt Vaughn, his daughter Robyn Denton, son-in-law Scott Denton and grandchildren Madison Granville, Garrett Denton, and Tyler Denton. As well as, his sisters, Terri Ziglar, Janine Paplia and Leslie Vaughn. The memorial service celebrating his life will be held on September 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Oakhurst Lutheran Church at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Oakhurst CHP SVP fund and/or the VA Hospital of Fresno coffee fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store