Service Information
YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME
1002 T ST
Fresno , CA 93721-1418
(559)-237-4147
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 1925 West Belmont Avenue, Fresno, , CA

Mugerdich "Miche" Erganian, 96, passed peacefully on Thurs., July 4, 2019, at the California Armenian Home. The beloved son of Yervant & Askanoosh Erganian, Genocide survivors. From the time of his birth in Fresno on Jan. 18, 1923, to the time of his death, Miche was a life-long resident of Fresno, a community he loved being a part of. Miche attended Emerson Elementary School, Longfellow Jr. High School, graduated from Fresno Tech. High School. While at Fresno Tech, Miche excelled at baseball as a valued pitcher. Miche for the greater part of his life was a grocer. He started out by working at the family store, the OK Supermarket at 660 O Street in Fresno, with his siblings Aram, Aznive, Richard. In 1946 he opened his own store at 335 West Olive Street which became an integral part of the neighborhood. In later years, Miche co-managed the Vineyard Liquor and Deli store at the corner of Shaw and Blackstone Avenues. Miche is survived by his brother Richard and his sister-in-law Ellen, his nephew Edward and Danielle, two grand nieces, Giavanna and Sienna Erganian, his sister-in-law Gloria Erganian. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 1925 West Belmont Avenue, Fresno, CA 93728. Funeral arrangements by Yost and Webb, 1002 T Street, Fresno, CA 93721, 237-4147
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 9, 2019

