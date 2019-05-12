Mike passed away on May 7, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born and raised in San Francisco, CA. He earned the Eagle Scout award. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. He was a claims manager for State Compensation Insurance Fund for 34 years. He is survived by his wife Miriam, his daughters Renee and Greg, Nicole and her husband Ronnie, son Stewart and his wife Kristin, 8 grandchildren, and his sister Stephanie Richards-Brown. He enjoyed tennis, boating, sports, trains, reading books, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful man with his humorous and loving personality. He was kind, generous, and had the patience of a saint. Donations can be made to .
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 12, 2019